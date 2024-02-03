What To Eat, Wear, or Practise: Can BJP Focus on Governance Instead of Policing?

In another video, the Hawa Mahal MLA asks school authorities to stop students from wearing the hijab in school, which has a healthy mix of Hindu and Muslim kids.

In a video that surfaced afterwards, he is seen on stage, leading the students in chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and "Saraswati Mata Ki Jai”. It also shows Acharya walking through the school and prompting students to chant "Jai Shri Ram”.

Later, Muslim students and their guardian protested at the local police station, demanding that Acharya should be stopped from "vitiating the atmosphere in schools” and must apologise for his actions. As one student recalled, “He asked us to raise religious slogans and when some girls remained silent, he asked whether they were instructed to do so. He also said wearing hijab in school is not allowed."

Another student queried pertinently, "He wears a saffron robe to the Assembly. So why this discrimination against the hijab?” Though the protesting students left after a compromise was effected by the police, this row seems set to escalate in the coming days.