Rajasthan: Ruckus Aside, It's Clear BJP MLA-Elect’s Real Beef Is With Minorities

Notably, even before being sworn in, Acharya’s actions amount to taking the law into his own hands, and by threatening vendors from the minority community, he virtually seems to be discriminating among people in his own constituency which reflects scant regard for the law of the land. Far from following set legal norms and procedures, the actions of the MLA-elect seem a rather brazen bid to bully and threaten street-side hawkers and enterprises run by members of the minority community.

The action of the MLA-elect is also seen as an assault on the Right to Livelihood of poor, vulnerable vendors. Under the Street Vendors (protection of livelihood and regulation of street vending) Act of 2014, there can be no discrimination based on whether the food items sold are vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

According to this Act, vending zones were supposed to be created and town vending committees were expected to provide security to street vendors. But these committees have not yet acted on the demarcations nor have they issued vending licences. With these procedures still pending, Acharya’s effort to target non-veg vendors appears a patently unfair move. No wonder, the human rights organisation, PUCL issued a statement asking Acharya “not to engage in 'direct action’ against meat sellers” and claimed his actions were an "attack on people’s food and dietary practices.”