A Dalit Leads Opposition in Rajasthan Now: Will Congress’ Caste Arithmetic Work?

Ever since the Rajasthan Assembly results were declared on 3 December, Congress corridors had been abuzz with suspense and speculation over who would be the new Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Six weeks after a disappointing defeat in the Rajasthan elections, the Congress party has made a surprising but significant move by appointing Tika Ram Jully as its legislative party leader. With this landmark decision, the 43-year-old Tika Ram becomes the first Dalit MLA to be elevated as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Jully’s ascent is a major milestone for socio-political inclusion almost as big as the appointment of Jagannath Pahadia as the first Dalit Chief Minister of the state nearly 43 years ago.