'Do Something Better': Inside My Five-Hour Detention As a Quint Journalist

The officer instructed her subordinates to escort us to Chanakyapuri Police Station for a ‘verification’. The two of us were put on a bus and taken to the police station. When asked what this process of verification entailed, the Investigating Officer (IO) there said that they required our names, phone numbers, fathers’ names, Aadhaar cards and current residential addresses.

I wondered how any of these details would help them verify the fact that I am a ‘real’ journalist. We refused to provide our personal details and asked them to take the information from our own ID cards or call our employers, which had our names, employee codes and the address of the organisation. When we asked them to look up our organisations online, they said there was no internet, a situation of the government's own making.

An hour into our presence at the police station, we started receiving the silent treatment. They refused to answer any questions unless we gave them all the details they had asked for. The IO was rarely around and would return every hour or so to ask for our details. As their attitude shifted by the second hour, we started asking them to clarify whether we had been detained. But the silent treatment continued. We were already in touch with our respective organisations, and they were arranging for lawyers and the support required to get us out.

I asked a cop near me to let us go. She replied, “We are doing our job only, sir.” I retorted, “What about my job? Why am I being barred from doing my job?” She had no answer.

While the police maintained a cordial yet silent demeanour towards us because we were from the press, they would constantly berate other detainees who had allegedly come for the protests. The police would lecture them on how they should be doing better with their lives, how they had been brainwashed and misguided, how these protests led to nothing, and how they should be “more like the police”.

An important distinction to draw is that these questions were never directed at us. The gaze towards us was not one of disgust, as it was towards those people who had been detained. Even though their actions were not overtly violent, there was a visibly simmering disdain within the police towards ‘protestors’.

None of this is the police’s job. They are no one to tell people who might have come to protest, to witness the protests, or for any other reason, that they have been brainwashed. Protesting is not a crime. Their job is not to pressure and intimidate people into becoming servile followers. That might be a requirement to be in the police, but not to be a citizen.

About four and a half hours in, the police had fed all the detainees some food and offered some water. By the time, lawyers and some other journalists who had heard about detainees at the police station, had started showing up. After a lot of persuasion and negotiations, the police let us go. We still had to give our Aadhaar card details. One of the lawyers who had come to help us told me that he himself came out of detention right now.

“The police have started to detain lawyers” he said, as if reporting the weather. We were told that the other detainees would be released in a few hours.