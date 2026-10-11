'Ye Quint Kya Hai?':Quint Journalists Detained, Harassed At Anti-Gyanesh Protest

'Ye Quint kya hai? Humne toh kabhi nahin suna. Aap andar nahin jaa sakte'

On 10 October, several journalists and video reporters from The Quint were detained, harassed, and subjected to hours of confinement by the Delhi Police while attempting to cover the protests in the national capital.

Police repeatedly questioned the validity of their press identity cards and restricted their movement despite their attempts to identify themselves as media personnel.