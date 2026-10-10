'Detained Despite Showing Press ID': Police Crackdown on Media Amid CJP Protest

Several journalists from organisations including The Quint, Scroll, Newslaundry, and Navbharat Times were detained today amid a police crackdown across Delhi on the day of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Several journalists were taken away despite showing their press cards.

The Quint journalist Sarthak Jaiswal was detained and taken to Chankyapuri Police Station earlier today.

Scroll reporter Ayush Tiwari was among those detained by Delhi Police near ITO. According to the outlet, Tiwari was not at the Jantar Mantar protest site, had prominently displayed his press card, and repeatedly told the police he was a journalist. Despite that, he was put in a van and taken away. He later posted that the police bus he was in nearly caught fire, and that he was no longer in detention.