'Cops Lifted My Shirt': A Woman Journalist's Horrors At Delhi Protests

“I was seeing the women around me being manhandled and how,” she said.

“The female police officers, they just grabbed me. Like, they completely lifted me up, and I just completely lost it. I was like, ‘Why are you lifting me? Just kill me. Punch me in the face, yaar. Just fucking kill me. It’s okay. Hit me. There is no point surviving in this country, okay?’”

Sinha then narrated that while she was being lifted by female officers, one of them allegedly tried to unbutton her trousers.

“When I was feeling dizzy, other protesters kept telling her that it’s a medical emergency. A female cop gave me water but I again asked as to why she was giving me water, I was so frustrated I said just please kill me once and for all. She then said that they don’t mean harm, but we should think about our future,” she said.

Protesters then broke one of the bus windows from the outside.