Pune, Chennai | The Socio-ethical Aspects of Juvenile Crime and Juvenile Justice

The hit-and-run case in Chennai earlier this week brings to mind the recent Pune Porsche case involving a juvenile, and with it, a host of questions related to juvenile crime and juvenile justice. Particularly poignant is the socio-ethical aspect of juvenile crime, i.e., the question — how can society curb the increasing incidence of such undesirable, but preventable crimes?

Unfortunate as such incidents are, the manner in which sometimes the state machinery is quick to make a mockery of the law by undermining the gravity of the crime, to the extent of almost ‘hushing’ up the case, is appalling.

We saw that happen in the Pune Porsche case where the nexus of doctors, police personnel, and the power equation between political and business ‘heavyweights’ did everything they could to cover up the case.