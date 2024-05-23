'Aneesh Cremated 52 Hrs After Death, Killer Let Out in 15': Pune Victim's Family

Savita Awadhiya (right), mother of Aneesh Awadhiya (left) who was killed after being hit by a Porche in Pune being driven by a minor.
(Photo accessed by The Quint)
At about 3:00 am on Sunday, 19 May, Savita Awadhiya woke up to a call on her mobile phone while she was sleeping at her home in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district. On the other side was a friend of her elder son Aneesh calling from Pune, whose name she could not clearly hear.
"He told us that Aneesh had met with an accident and we must come to Pune immediately. At first, I thought it was a prank. But then I thought his friends wouldn't play a prank like that. I called back on the same number and his friend again said the same thing, he said that Aneesh is serious. That's when the ground beneath my feet slipped," Savita said.
The family immediately set out for Pune by car. Little did the family know that the Aneesh's death would become national news the next morning.
Aneesh Awadhiya
Aneesh and Ashwini, both IT professionals working in Pune, were out with their friends for dinner. CCTV visuals captured just moments before the accident shows the car sweeping across the street in Pune, and then bystanders rushing towards it.
What made the accident national news, though, was the fact that the accused, a minor, was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on the condition of 'writing an essay' on accidents.
As national outrage peaks and the debate on whether the minor accused should be charged as an adult rages on, the Awadhiya family asks — "Where's the justice in these laws?"
Aneesh has moved to Pune to study engineering right after class 12. He was working with a firm for the past two years and had visited his family in back home just earlier in May.
"We last saw him on 4 May when he had come home to visit me for my wedding anniversary. He later went to Dubai for a work trip from where he got gifts for us. He said he would bring them home the next time he visits," said Savita, narrating her last meeting with Aneesh.
The last call Savita had with Aneesh, though, remained incomplete.
Aneesh Awdhiya (right) with his mother Savita, father Om, and younger brother.
Aneesh's father Om Awdhiya runs a printing press. Aneesh had taken the responsibilty of funding his younger brother's BTech education.
"Aneesh wanted to do MTech but his younger brother had just finished class 12 and got into engineering. He knew his family's financial situation would not allow both expenses, so he first wanted to let his brother finish his BTech before himself getting further education. He had taken full responsibility of his brother," Dyanendra Soni, Aneesh's maternal uncle said.
According to the FIR filed in the Yerwada police station, the accused, along with 10-12 friends went to a Cosie restaurant in Pune's Mundwa area to celebrate the results of his class 12 exams.
While managers and owners of both restaurants have been booked for serving alcohol to the minors without verifying their age, the accused's father, a realtor from Pune, has been arrested for allowing possession of his vehicle to his minor son and allowing him to drive without having a driving license.
Visuals from the accident site.
Following backlash, the Juvenile Justice Board that had granted bail to the accused on the condition of writing an essay and performing duty with traffic cops, modified its earlier order to revoke his bail and sent him to remand till 5 June.
Aneesh's family, however, demands that the accused be tried as an adult.
"He belongs to an influential family, so he was let off. They have money, so can they just be let off? But my son is dead. I just hope my son gets the justice that he deserves. I hope the accused gets the strictest possible punishment," Savita said.
Aneesh (right) with his mother Savita.
The Pune police on Monday said it will move a higher court for trying the accused as an adult.
"We have lost what we had to, no amount of justice will seem like justice. You think for yourself - my nephew was cremated 52 hours after his death, but this boy was out of prison in 15 hours. What kind of law is this? We cannot begin to tell you how that felt," Soni said.
