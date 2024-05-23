'Aneesh Cremated 52 Hrs After Death, Killer Let Out in 15': Pune Victim's Family

At about 3:00 am on Sunday, 19 May, Savita Awadhiya woke up to a call on her mobile phone while she was sleeping at her home in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district. On the other side was a friend of her elder son Aneesh calling from Pune, whose name she could not clearly hear.

"He told us that Aneesh had met with an accident and we must come to Pune immediately. At first, I thought it was a prank. But then I thought his friends wouldn't play a prank like that. I called back on the same number and his friend again said the same thing, he said that Aneesh is serious. That's when the ground beneath my feet slipped," Savita said.

The family immediately set out for Pune by car. Little did the family know that the Aneesh's death would become national news the next morning.