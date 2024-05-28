Blood Samples Swapped, Driver Abducted: The Murky Saga of Pune Porsche Tragedy

A Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) ordering release on the condition of writing an essay, alleged abduction of driver to coerce him to take the blame, alleged tampering of blood samples of the drunk juvenile driver — the Porsche accident case in Pune is nothing less than a script out of a crime thriller.

In the wee hours of 19 May, an allegedly intoxicated juvenile, underage for both drinking and driving, rammed an over-speeding Porsche into a bike in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area, immediately killing two engineers Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.