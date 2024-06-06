Changing Tides | Analysing Political Shifts in Karnataka and Rajasthan

In spite of Karnataka’s position as an ‘achiever’ in its Access to Basic Amenities, Karnataka has made significant headway following the implementation of welfare schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that improve sanitation and hygiene in rural areas. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna has resulted in the construction of over 3.35 lakh houses for the urban poor and further sanctioning of the construction of two lakh more.

Since the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, for the first time, more than 50,000 households in Karnataka have been provided with tap water connections. The implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Aarogya scheme has fared remarkably well in Karnataka, the highest in the country. Since 2018, 55 percent of women beneficiaries out of a total of 63.17 lakh beneficiaries have benefited from the scheme.