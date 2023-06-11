PM Modi’s US Visit May Boost India’s Economic Ties but China Strategy Needs Work

India’s (Protectionist) Tariff Regime: The United States has had longstanding issues with India’s tariff regime, which has relatively higher average tariff rates, especially in agriculture. On top of this, the recent policy interventions made in terms of a temporal wheat export ban accompanied later with restrictions of exports for sugar is going to adversely impact India’s reputation as a credible exporter and trade partner to other countries along with the US. India can raise its applied rates to bound rates without violating its commitments under the WTO, causing uncertainty for US exporters - as it did for certain telecommunications goods previously.

Steel and Aluminium Tariffs and Retaliatory Tariffs: India has opposed the continued US "Section 232” steel and aluminium tariffs, applied since 2018. India then applied retaliatory tariffs against the United States after losing its GSP eligibility and these higher tariffs of 10% to 25% affect about USD 1.2 billion of US exports (as per 2020 data), such as for nuts, apples, chemicals and steel. The two sides have been challenging each other’s tariffs in the WTO. Moving forward, both nations will need a more cooperative bilateral trade-tariff structure to work together.

Digital Services Tax (DST): In November 2021, the US announced a “political agreement” with India on its DST treatment. In exchange for India’s commitment to transition from its DST to a newly-concluded, related global tax framework, the US agreed to terminate additional, already suspended duties on certain goods from India. The duties arose from a US “Section 301” investigation, prompted by concerns that India’s DST was unfair to US firms. This is still an area where both countries would need to take domestic steps to implement the global tax framework.

Services: The two nations are competitive in some service industries. India supplies a large exodus of skilled workers from areas of technology, medical care, etc. to the US. The barriers to market access by US firms include India’s limits on foreign ownership and local presence requirements. A key issue for India is US temporary visa policies, which affect Indian nationals working in the United States. India continues to seek a “totalisation agreement” to coordinate social security protection for workers who split their careers between the two countries. An agreement to ensure easier “skilled worker” mobility between India and US would go a long way in developing a stronger trade in services compact. It would also help increase private remittances to India, which helps improve India’s overall Balance of Payments position.

Agriculture: Sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) barriers in India limit US agricultural exports. The United States questions the scientific and risk-based justifications of such barriers. Each side also sees the others agricultural support programs as market-distorting; India’s view of its programs from a broad food security lens complicates matters. At the TPF, the two sides agreed to work to finalise market access for a number of products, including for Indian mango exports to the United States and US pork exports to India.

Intellectual Property (IP): The two sides differ on how to protect IP to support innovation and other policy goals, such as access to medicine. Some stakeholders welcomed moves by India to its intellectual property rights (IPR) regime, but they have been disappointed by the pace of reform. India remained on the Priority Watch List of the US 2021 “Special 301” report, which cited such U.S. concerns as India’s patent treatment, high IP theft rates, and lax trade secret protection.