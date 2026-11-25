On 29 January 2026, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Rajya Sabha that 37,740 Indian workers died abroad between 2021 and 2025. That is more than 20 deaths a day, every day, for five years.

Of them, 32,608 died in the Gulf:

12,380 in the UAE

11,757 in Saudi Arabia

3,890 in Kuwait

2,821 in Oman, and

1,760 in Qatar

Bahrain’s figures were simply absent from the reply. Even without them, the Gulf sends home close to 18 Indian bodies a day.

Set that beside an older count. Working from RTI replies and parliamentary records, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative found that roughly 10 Indian workers died each day in the Gulf between 2012 and mid-2018.

The daily toll has nearly doubled. Nor is the latest period improving: after dipping to 6,614 in 2022, deaths rose every year, to 7,854 in 2025.