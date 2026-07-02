Why Indian Migrants Can't Afford to Call a Passport 'Just' a Travel Document

After a short stint with The New Indian Express in Bangalore and Kochi, I migrated in 2007 to Oman, carrying my travel document — the Indian passport. I worked as a sub-editor on an English newspaper for two years before moving to the reporting bureau, where, being an Indian, I was handed the Indian migrant beat.

There was no shortage of rags-to-riches stories — the man who arrived with nothing and built an empire. They had been told many times over. I did not want to write them. I went looking for the others: the workers held inside the kafala system, the sponsorship regime that operates across the Gulf as a form of bonded labour, enslaving people in a dozen quiet ways. They were everywhere. I only had to sit in a tea shop, or walk through a labour camp, and begin a conversation.