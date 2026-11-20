Births are another matter, adding some 1,600 million Muslims and 792 million Christians over the same period, and those are the numbers that shape every share in the tables. The Christian community was 2.3 percent of India at the 2011 census and has stayed close to that figure for as long as censuses have been taken, so one is well placed to say that Christians are in no position to overtake anyone.

Their numbers are small, their fertility is slightly below the replacement level, and the community has been shrinking as a share in some of the places where it was once most firmly rooted, as Goa shows, where the Christian proportion fell from 38 percent in 1960 to 25 percent in 2011.

Pew's horizon ends in 2070, yet the direction is plain enough for one to say flatly that India will remain a Hindu-majority country for as long as anyone now living, or their grandchildren, can sensibly plan for.

Fertility is falling in every Indian community as girls go to school and college, the gaps between them are closing, and a majority of 75 percent has no mechanism in these figures by which it could be lost. A bookmaker in the Satta Bazar would refuse to quote odds on an outcome that the sums rule out so firmly.