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The Sangh Parivar and its media cohorts have been up in arms after the US-based Pew survey predicted Muslims will outnumber Christians globally by about 2035, an important ingredient in the push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for a religion-based demographic survey and, soon after, a delimitation of the political boundaries of Lok Sabha and state legislature constituencies, if possible before the 2029 general elections.
Some self-appointed WhatsApp wise men seem to think the D-Day will be 2027, as the Sangh ecosystem blows its dog-whistle and uses the Pew survey to tell gullible minds that Muslims and Christians will soon overtake Hindus in India.
Pew confirms that Muslim women have more children than Christian women, who in turn, globally if perhaps not in India, have more babies than Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, or Parsis.
Fear of this kind is expensive in a constitutional democracy, because it is used to justify laws. Fourteen state legislatures have now passed statutes against religious conversion, each defended as a response to a demographic threat that the census does not record, and each enacted on its own without a national bill that Parliament would have to debate or the Supreme Court test in a single hearing.
Federalism was designed to protect diversity, and here it has been turned to the opposite purpose, since one state at a time can carry what the Union might struggle to pass.
The Pew projections, published on 18 November, run from 2020 to 2070, and for India they show the Hindu share of the population easing from 79.4 percent to 75.8 percent over the 50 years while the Muslim share rises from about 15 percent to 19.6 percent.
The number of Hindus in India is projected to grow by 176 million over the same period, which means a small dip in share while the community itself becomes very much larger.
In 2020, the median age of Indian Muslims was 24 and that of Hindus 29, which means that a larger proportion of Muslim women are still in their childbearing years. Pew's earlier study of India found that in 1992 Muslim women averaged 4.4 children and Hindu women 3.3, a gap of more than one child, and that by 2015 the figures had fallen to 2.6 and 2.1, a gap of about half a child that continues to narrow.
Over the same 60 years the number of Hindus rose from 304 million to 966 million. In the last decade between censuses Hindus added 138 million people and Muslims 34 million, so that in plain numbers the Hindu increase was about four times as large.
Sixty years of alarm have produced a majority more than three times bigger than it was at the first census after Independence, which is a poor record for a catastrophe, so to speak.
The second fear, that Hindus are being drawn away by conversion, is even more ill-founded, though it has led to such mayhem and bloodshed in north India. Pew's own survey of nearly 30,000 Indian adults, carried out in 2019 and 2020, found religious switching to be modest and too small to move the national figures.
Births are another matter, adding some 1,600 million Muslims and 792 million Christians over the same period, and those are the numbers that shape every share in the tables. The Christian community was 2.3 percent of India at the 2011 census and has stayed close to that figure for as long as censuses have been taken, so one is well placed to say that Christians are in no position to overtake anyone.
Their numbers are small, their fertility is slightly below the replacement level, and the community has been shrinking as a share in some of the places where it was once most firmly rooted, as Goa shows, where the Christian proportion fell from 38 percent in 1960 to 25 percent in 2011.
Pew's horizon ends in 2070, yet the direction is plain enough for one to say flatly that India will remain a Hindu-majority country for as long as anyone now living, or their grandchildren, can sensibly plan for.
Fertility is falling in every Indian community as girls go to school and college, the gaps between them are closing, and a majority of 75 percent has no mechanism in these figures by which it could be lost. A bookmaker in the Satta Bazar would refuse to quote odds on an outcome that the sums rule out so firmly.
The world picture, which Pew sets out at length, makes the same point on every continent. Muslim growth is overwhelmingly growth in countries that are already Muslim, since the 53 Muslim-majority countries of 2020 are expected to add 1,200 million Muslims by 2070, which is 74 percent of the global increase, and the list of such countries lengthens by only one, the Ivory Coast.
Europe, with its massive "secularisation" since the Second World War and the sex scandals of the last thirty years, supplies the best illustration of a decline that nobody is causing. Christians there are projected to fall from 67 to 52 percent of the population while the unaffiliated climb from a quarter to a third, and Muslims double from 6 to 13 percent, though without immigration the Muslim figure would stop at 9.
Of the Christian losses, about 160 million come from deaths outnumbering births and about 35 million from people leaving the church, with 14 million Christian immigrants offsetting a little of it. Turkey, which straddles the Bosphorus, was 97.1 percent Muslim in 2020 with only 2.5 percent claiming no religion, Albania was already Muslim by majority in 2010, and the Slavic Orthodox nations hold their faith as a mark of identity, with Serbia 91.5 percent Christian, Bulgaria 79.5 percent and Russia 69.9 percent, where a fifth of the people now say they have no religion.
The Americas south of the US are sometimes described as a Christian boom, which the figures do not bear out. Christians in Latin America and the Caribbean are projected to slip from 85 to 77 percent of the population, the region remains the most Christian in the world, and Mexico and Brazil, with 281 million Christians between them in 2020, will stay majority Christian, though 13 countries in the region will see the Christian share shrink.
Muslims in the same African region grow even faster, at 166 percent against 129 percent for Christians, and the two communities together will make up about 95 percent of the population, so that the two faiths are expanding in one place at the same time without either displacing the other.
Hindus themselves are expected to grow from 1,200 million to 1,400 million people worldwide, with the fastest increases outside India, and the United States is projected to have more Hindus than Jews by 2070.
Among the countries that receive Indian migrants, Canada counted 0.83 million Hindus in 2021, 2.3 percent of the population against 1.0 percent in 2001, and England and Wales counted 1.03 million, 1.7 percent, up from 0.82 million and 1.5 percent in 2011. These are families who emigrated and settled, built temples and had children, and in the same decade the share of Christians in England and Wales fell from 59.3 to 46.2 percent as more people there chose to describe themselves as having no religion.
(John Dayal is a writer and activist. He is the former President of the 102-year-old All India Catholic Union. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
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