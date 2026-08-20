More MPs, Less Power? India’s Representation Problem Goes Beyond Delimitation

Every five years, India asks a citizen to choose one person from a ballot and calls the result representation. It is meant to give citizens a voice in making laws, scrutinising government and deciding how public money is used.
So, two things matter: how many people does a Member of Parliament (MP) represent, and can that MP actually represent them effectively?
India's debate about delimitation is largely about the first. The health of Parliament as a legislative institution is about the second. Fixing one does not automatically fix the other.
Unequal Representation
India gives every citizen parliamentary representation, but the number of citizens represented by an individual MP varies dramatically. On the current allocation, a Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan represents roughly 33.5 lakh people, while the MP from Lakshadweep represents roughly 70,000. That is a difference of nearly 48 times.
Using the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s 2026 population projections, a 543-seat Lok Sabha would have a national average of roughly 26.3 lakh people per MP. This imbalance is the legacy of the 1976 freeze on population-based reapportionment.
The 42nd Constitutional Amendment in 1976 froze the allocation of Lok Sabha seats to States based on the 1971 Census, so that States that successfully reduced population growth would not be penalised with fewer seats. The 84th Constitutional Amendment in 2001 extended that freeze until the relevant figures from the first census taken after 2026 are published, while allowing limited readjustment of constituency boundaries within existing State seat allocations. Article 81(2)'s population-based principle has therefore remained suspended in practice for decades.
A citizen in a heavily populated constituency still casts one vote. But that vote is exercised through an MP representing far more people than an MP elsewhere.
The formal value of each vote is equal, but the representative through whom that vote operates carries a very different population burden. That is the democratic problem delimitation is meant to address.
The Delimitation Dilemma
Two principles should guide the delimitation debate:
First, population equality. If Parliament represents citizens, an MP should represent a broadly comparable number of people across the country. The current gap is difficult to justify on democratic grounds.
Second, federal balance. India is also a Union of States. Southern States reached lower fertility earlier, partly in response to the same population-stabilisation objectives that informed the delimitation freeze. Reallocating seats strictly by current population could therefore reduce their parliamentary weight precisely because they succeeded in slowing population growth.
The question is therefore not simply how to make representation more proportional. It is how to balance equal representation of citizens with the federal distribution of political power.The three approaches make the trade-off clear.
1) Expand the House, but broadly preserve the existing distribution
Expanding the Lok Sabha from 543 to around 850 seats while broadly preserving existing allocations would cut the national population burden from 26.3 lakh to 16.8 lakh per MP. This was the approach proposed in the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was defeated on 17 April 2026.
Under Article 368, it needed both a majority of the Lok Sabha's total membership and at least two-thirds of members present and voting. It cleared the first threshold, but fell 54 votes short of the 352 required for the two-thirds threshold. It was the 12th Constitution Amendment Bill to be defeated and the first such defeat in roughly 14½ years.
But it would do little to correct regional disparities. The North would retain roughly 42.6 to 42.9 percent of the House, against 42.5 percent today, while the South would remain around 24 percent, against 24.1 percent today. The North would still average 19.2 lakh people per MP against 13.5 lakh in the South.
2) Expand the House and distribute the additional seats by population
Expanding the Lok Sabha from 543 to around 850 seats with population-based redistribution would cut the national population burden from 26.3 lakh to 16.8 lakh per MP. The North and South would converge at roughly 16.9 lakh and 16.8 lakh people per MP, respectively.
The federal shift would however, be substantial: the North's share would rise to 48.8 percent, while the South's would fall to 19.4 percent. Its key advantage is that no State loses seats. Tamil Nadu would rise from 39 to 45 seats and Kerala from 20 to 22. States can therefore gain MPs while becoming a smaller share of a much larger House.
This is the only approach that substantially improves population-based representation without taking existing seats away.
3) Keep the House at 543 and redistribute according to population
Keeping the Lok Sabha at 543 seats while redistributing them according to population would leave the national population burden at roughly 26.3 lakh people per MP. The North's share would rise to 47.8 percent, while the South's would fall to 19.7 percent. The North would average roughly 27.0 lakh people per MP, compared with 25.9 lakh in the South.
This is also the default constitutional position once the delimitation freeze expires. Article 81(2) provides for population-based allocation of seats, while the current proviso suspends readjustment only until the relevant figures from the ongoing 2027 Census are published. Once those figures are published, the freeze ends unless Parliament amends the constitutional framework.
The trade-off is that, unlike the 850-seat models, there are no additional seats to absorb the redistribution. Tamil Nadu would fall from 39 to 29 seats, Kerala from 20 to 14, with seven other States also losing between one and five seats. The result is therefore more proportional between States, but not smaller constituencies for citizens. The same 543 seats are simply redistributed across a much larger population.
Therefore, delimitation must balance two principles: equal representation of citizens and federal balance among States. The three models show why neither can simply be maximised: a fixed House can improve proportionality without reducing constituency size, while an expanded House can reduce the population burden without fully correcting regional disparities.
The Individual MP's Legislative Route
Article 245 gives Parliament the general power to make laws for the whole or any part of India. Legislative agency is therefore the ability of an MP to introduce legislation, secure its consideration, debate and amend it, vote on it, and influence the final law. The further an individual MP can move along this chain, the more meaningful their legislative mandate becomes. Parliament's record suggests that, in practice, the chain narrows considerably.
Private Members' Bills allow an individual MP to seek legislation without government sponsorship, while Private Members' Resolutions provide a route to put policy questions before the House.
Across the 1st to 17th Lok Sabha, MPs introduced 5,938 Private Members' Bills. Only 670 were taken up, and just 22 were passed by Lok Sabha, and just 14 ultimately became Acts after being passed by both Houses and receiving the President's assent. Roughly 11.3 percent reached consideration, while only 0.37 percent were passed by the Lok Sabha. No Private Member's Bill has been enacted since 9 August 1970.
The decline is sharper over time. In the 1st Lok Sabha, around 60 percent of introduced Bills were considered, and 5.2 percent passed. By the 17th Lok Sabha, only 0.96 percent were considered, and none passed, even as introductions increased from 135 to 729.
Part of this is not an indictment of individual MPs. Parliamentary time is scarce, and Private Members' Business depends on that time being allocated. In 28 of 222 recorded sessions, no Private Members' Bill business was transacted at all.
Across the 1st to 17th Lok Sabha, MPs moved 388 unique Private Members' Resolutions, generating 533 separate discussion instances (some resolutions were debated across more than one sitting). Of these 388, only 36 were adopted, a rate of 9.3 percent. A further 149 (38.4 percent) were withdrawn, 166 (42.8 percent) were negatived outright, and 32 (8.2 percent) were left with their discussion formally unconcluded. Unlike PMBs, PMR adoption has not gone fully extinct: the most recent adoption on record came in the 16th Lok Sabha (2014–19), where 1 of 4 unique resolutions was adopted. But in the 17th Lok Sabha, none of the 3 resolutions moved were adopted.
The decline over time is, again, sharper than the totals suggest. In the 1st Lok Sabha, MPs moved 46 unique resolutions, with an adoption rate of 19.6 percent. The 2nd Lok Sabha actually produced the highest count of any term, 65 unique resolutions, but adoption had already collapsed to 1.5 percent. By the 16th and 17th Lok Sabhas combined, MPs managed only 7 unique resolutions between them, a small fraction of the 1st Lok Sabha's output on its own.
Part of this, too, reflects the constraint on parliamentary time rather than a verdict on individual MPs. A resolution that is taken up can also persist across multiple sessions before reaching an outcome: 267 of the 388 were disposed of in a single session, but 121 carried over into further sittings, with one resolution stretched across 5 separate sessions and the average resolution taking 1.37 sessions to resolve. Total floor time spent on PMRs across all 17 Lok Sabhas comes to roughly 47 days, averaging about 2 hours 54 minutes of debate per unique resolution, but that time has simply not been available in recent decades at anything like the volume the 1st and 2nd Lok Sabhas commanded.
The formal mechanisms remain, but the parliamentary time and opportunity required to turn individual initiative into legislative or policy outcomes have narrowed sharply.
Where Parliamentary Arithmetic Takes Over
Government-sponsored legislation operates through a different logic. Ordinary Bills generally require a simple majority, while constitutional amendments under Article 368 require a majority of the total membership of each House and at least two-thirds of members present and voting. Some amendments also require ratification by at least half the States.
The history of Constitution Amendment Bills shows how these thresholds shape outcomes. Of 172 Bills introduced, 106 became law and 12 were defeated.
The more recent defeats show a shift from attendance to consensus. The 116th Amendment Bill, 2011, had 433 members present and voting, comfortably clearing the two-thirds threshold, but fell 21 votes short of the total-membership majority and 37 votes short of the two-thirds requirement.
The 131st Amendment Bill, 2026, had a record 528 members present and voting and cleared the total-membership requirement, but fell 54 votes short of the two-thirds threshold. As participation has increased, building the required consensus has become more important than simply getting members into the House.
But these defeats should not be read as evidence of MPs independently rejecting legislation. In most cases, MPs vote according to party directions, making the decisive arithmetic one of party positions rather than individual legislative judgment. That is the heart of the problem: as the space for individual MPs to legislate through Private Members' Business has narrowed, their ability to exercise independent judgment on government legislation is also heavily mediated by party discipline.
The Whip: Stability at What Cost?
Party discipline exists for a reason. A parliamentary government cannot function if members can routinely change allegiance or abandon their party on votes that determine whether the government survives. India's experience before the anti-defection framework included 142 defections in Parliament and 32 State governments falling between 1967 and 1971. The Tenth Schedule, introduced in 1985, was a response to that instability.
The whip itself is not a statutory system created by a single law. It is primarily a party and parliamentary practice through which parties communicate and enforce voting expectations. The Tenth Schedule gives certain forms of defiance constitutional consequences: subject to its conditions, a member who votes or abstains contrary to a party direction can face disqualification. The Supreme Court upheld this framework in Kihoto Hollohan v. Zachillhu.
The question, therefore, is not whether party discipline should exist, but where it should apply with the force of disqualification. The Tenth Schedule does not finely distinguish between votes that determine whether a government survives and ordinary legislative votes on which an MP may have a genuine policy or constituency interest. A mechanism designed to prevent destabilising defections can therefore also constrain independent legislative judgment on matters that do not threaten government survival.
Can MPs Dissent?
Other parliamentary democracies suggest that the choice is not binary. Party discipline can coexist with legislative independence when the consequences of dissent are distinguished from the votes that determine government survival.
In the United Kingdom, a three-line whip imposes strict party discipline on votes considered important to the government. But on matters of conscience, parties can allow free votes. Defying the whip can cost an MP the party whip and political career prospects, but not the parliamentary seat.
Germany draws the distinction constitutionally. Article 38 of the Basic Law provides that Bundestag members are representatives of the whole people and bound only by their conscience. Government stability is protected separately through Article 67's constructive vote of no confidence, under which a Chancellor can be removed only when Parliament simultaneously elects a successor. It has succeeded only once.
Canada and Australia similarly rely primarily on political rather than legal sanctions for ordinary dissent. MPs can face loss of party support, caucus membership or future advancement, but do not automatically lose their seats for voting against their party.
The United States goes further because the executive does not depend on congressional confidence. Party discipline is therefore entirely political, operating through committee assignments, campaign support and primary challenges, rather than seat disqualification.
At the other end, Bangladesh and Singapore illustrate the risks of attaching seat loss to party allegiance more broadly. Bangladesh's Article 70 can vacate a member's seat for voting against the party on any matter, while Singapore provides for loss of a seat when an elected member leaves or is expelled from the party through which they entered Parliament.
The pattern is therefore clear. Stable parliamentary government does not require every legislative vote to carry the threat of losing one's seat. Mature parliamentary systems tend to concentrate strict discipline around confidence and supply, while allowing greater room for dissent on ordinary legislation. India instead attaches the Tenth Schedule's disqualification mechanism to a much broader category of party directions.
India Has Debated This Problem Before
India has already considered versions of this reform agenda. The proposals differ in detail, but their direction is remarkably consistent: protect party discipline where government stability is at stake, and reduce its reach over ordinary legislative judgment.
The Dinesh Goswami Committee (1990) recommended limiting disqualification primarily to confidence, no-confidence and Budget votes, while moving adjudication away from the Speaker. The Law Commission's 170th Report (1999) broadly endorsed this approach.
The National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution (2002) combined independent adjudication with a German-style constructive vote of no confidence, separating government stability from routine legislative voting. The Law Commission's 255th Report (2015) proposed a more defined list of votes attracting disqualification, including confidence motions, the motion of thanks, Money Bills and constitutional amendments, along with protection for recorded dissent.
This brings the two halves together. Delimitation can make representation fairer, but it cannot by itself make MPs more effective legislators. A larger House can reduce constituency size; population-based redistribution can correct malapportionment. But neither guarantees parliamentary time, stronger committees, greater amendment opportunities or greater freedom from party discipline. Equally, reforming the Tenth Schedule cannot solve the problem of an MP representing tens of lakhs of citizens. These are different institutional problems and require different institutional repairs.
That is why the question is not simply how many MPs India should have, but what it should mean to elect one. It should mean both fair representation and meaningful legislative agency: an MP who represents a reasonably comparable number of citizens and has genuine scope to deliberate, legislate, scrutinise, amend and, where government survival is not at stake, exercise independent judgment. The goal should not be simply more MPs, but more meaningful MPs.
(The author is an independent researcher and LAMP fellow (2023-24). This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)