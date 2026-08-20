More MPs, Less Power? India’s Representation Problem Goes Beyond Delimitation

India has already considered versions of this reform agenda. The proposals differ in detail, but their direction is remarkably consistent: protect party discipline where government stability is at stake, and reduce its reach over ordinary legislative judgment.

The Dinesh Goswami Committee (1990) recommended limiting disqualification primarily to confidence, no-confidence and Budget votes, while moving adjudication away from the Speaker. The Law Commission's 170th Report (1999) broadly endorsed this approach.

The National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution (2002) combined independent adjudication with a German-style constructive vote of no confidence, separating government stability from routine legislative voting. The Law Commission's 255th Report (2015) proposed a more defined list of votes attracting disqualification, including confidence motions, the motion of thanks, Money Bills and constitutional amendments, along with protection for recorded dissent.

This brings the two halves together. Delimitation can make representation fairer, but it cannot by itself make MPs more effective legislators. A larger House can reduce constituency size; population-based redistribution can correct malapportionment. But neither guarantees parliamentary time, stronger committees, greater amendment opportunities or greater freedom from party discipline. Equally, reforming the Tenth Schedule cannot solve the problem of an MP representing tens of lakhs of citizens. These are different institutional problems and require different institutional repairs.

That is why the question is not simply how many MPs India should have, but what it should mean to elect one. It should mean both fair representation and meaningful legislative agency: an MP who represents a reasonably comparable number of citizens and has genuine scope to deliberate, legislate, scrutinise, amend and, where government survival is not at stake, exercise independent judgment. The goal should not be simply more MPs, but more meaningful MPs.

(The author is an independent researcher and LAMP fellow (2023-24). This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)