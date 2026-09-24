In Bengal, '60 Hate Crime Cases Against Christians In 4 Months,' Says New Report

At least 60 hate crime incidents across 13 districts against Christians have been documented in West Bengal in only four months by the India Hate Lab (IHL). Their new report lays down more cases of violence and rising intimidation of Christians ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power for the first time in May this year.

IHL is part of the Center for the Study of Organized Hate (CSOH). In this report, they noted incidents have included raids, assaults, public humiliation, frequently justified through allegations of “religious conversion.”