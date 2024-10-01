In Kerala, Jobs Exist but Unemployment Persists. How?

advertisement
Since its formation in 1957, Kerala has grappled with the persistent challenge of unemployment. Every edition of the Kerala Economic Review (KER) published by successive state governments has acknowledged that unemployment remains a significant issue.
For instance, the 1962 Kerala Economic Review reported that approximately 7.6 lakh Keralites were unemployed at the time, with an additional 1.28 lakh individuals, both under 15 and over 55, available for work. The review also noted that around 11 percent of the male and 21 percent of the female labour force—of a total workforce of about 54.6 lakh—were unemployed. This amounted to roughly 14 percent of the total labour force being without jobs in 1962.
The same document revealed that the intensity of unemployment in Kerala stood at 2.44, with West Bengal slightly ahead at 2.6, making it the state with the highest unemployment rate at the time.
The Kerala Employment Exchange Live Register has over 24.5 lakh Keralites (out of a population of 3.4 crore) registered, seeking employment as of 1 September.
Interestingly, neither the 27.7 percent unemployment rate from the PLFS nor the 24.5 lakh registrations on the Kerala Employment Exchange seem visible on the streets.
Trade unionists, sociologists, and experts explain why.
Speaking to The Quint, VJ Joseph, General Secretary of the Indian National Trade Union Congress, highlighted two key reasons behind the high unemployment rate in Kerala.
Another factor is the lack of industries and manufacturing that could generate more employment opportunities. According to the Kerala Economic Review 2023, the preliminary estimates for 2022-23 indicate that the service sector, mainly education, continues to be the backbone of Kerala's economy, contributing 62.62 percent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) during this period.
In 2022-23, the agricultural sector only accounted for just 27.27 percent of total workforce participation and contributed only 8.97 percent to the GSVA. The manufacturing sector contributes 12.66 percent to the GSVA and employs only 10.91 percent of the workforce.
Pramod Kumar, a former United Nations official based in Kerala, agreed that the lack of a manufacturing sector and the ongoing decline of the agrarian sector are the primary reasons behind the unemployment rate in the state.
Adding to this, Mini Mohan, a sociologist and labour migration expert, said, "Keralites have been migrating in large numbers to the Gulf countries since the 1960s, driven largely by unemployment in the state. The unemployed youth who once disappeared from Kerala reappeared as workers building Gulf cities, which is still happening."
Unofficial figures gathered by Keralite socio-cultural organisations in the Gulf suggest that there are still between 30 to 35 lakh Keralites working and residing in the region. That is approximately 10 percent of Kerala's total population.
"If we analyse the numbers, we can observe a 30:30:30 equation in Kerala. Approximately three million people are unemployed in Kerala, slightly more than three million Keralites are working abroad, primarily in the Gulf, and around three million inter-state migrants are employed within Kerala," Mini added.
This is same the mindset driving the migration of students from Kerala to Western countries, she concluded.
In the past few decades, Kerala has been a hotspot for inter-state migrants looking for jobs, especially from central, east and northeast India.
According to Benoy Peter, Executive Director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, both push and pull factors are making Kerala a hotspot for migrants. "The push factors include climate change, unemployment and poverty in their home states, while the pull factor is the high minimum wages offered in Kerala."
According to the 2022-23 estimates, Kerala is ranked on the top in daily wage rate with Rs 696.6 followed by Kashmir with Rs 517.9 and Tamil Nadu with Rs 481.5. In UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, West Bengal, Assam and other states, the wages still range between Rs 250 to 350 per day.
When asked why unemployment rates are high in Kerala, despite there being jobs available for more than three million inter-state migrants, Peter explained that educated Keralites have an aversion to taking up these jobs.
In short, while there are plenty of jobs available in Kerala, its youth are reluctant to take them, leading to a tendency to migrate, and when the government fails to create jobs in sectors like manufacturing and agriculture, unemployment remains high.
(Rejimon Kuttappan is an independent journalist, labour migration specialist and author of Undocumented [Penguin 2021]. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
