Decoding PLFS Data: Does Drop in Unemployment Mean Jobs Being Created? Where?

One in ten among India’s educated workforce is unemployed, according to the annual report of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) published by the Union government on 23 September.

PLFS data suggests that the overall unemployment rate has nearly halved from 6.0 in 2017-18 to 3.2 in 2023-24 and that the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) has increased by over 10 percent.

Does this mean jobs are being created, and if so, then where?

The data also suggests that even though a regular-salaried employee works an average of 50 hours a week, their average income remains almost stagnant at Rs 21,000 per month. Besides, it is evident from the data that the employment and wages gap between men and women has hardly been bridged.

The Quint decode the PLFS data to understand indicate how big India’s unemployment problem is: