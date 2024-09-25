If Only Govt Created Jobs...: Kashmir Man Returns After 270 Days in Russian Army

The Quint will continue to report on joblessness, labour trafficking and job scams looming over India's youth. You can participate in our campaign too. Become a member to read all job-related stories and also write to us about issues that matter to you.



As the plane touched down at Srinagar Airport on 13 September, Azad Yousuf Kumar's heart swelled with emotions. After nine long months, he was finally back home in Kashmir after he had ventured to Russia in search of a job.

31-year-old Azad from Poshwan village of Tral in Pulwama district, was stuck along the Russia-Ukraine border with a dozen other Indians, who ended up fighting a war they have no connection with.

Azad witnessed the devastation first-hand — bombed-out buildings, displaced families, and an eerie silence that hung over the cities along the border. Despite the challenges, he persevered, holding onto the hope of returning home.

As Azad stepped out of the airport, he was greeted by his tearful family. His mother's embrace and his brothers firm handshake was all he needed to feel the weight of his journey lifting.

Late last year, Azad told his family about a "job opportunity" in Russia. Father to a four-month-old baby boy then, he had flown to Moscow on 14 December 2023, not knowing that he will land in Russia as a mercenary for its army to fight Ukraine.

Azad had fallen prey to a job fraud.