Productivity Analysis of 2023 Winter Session Shows Parliament Dying a Slow Death

It might be unfair to relate parliamentary effectiveness with its functioning level alone. What creates a robust parliamentary system in a country that thrives on celebrating itself as a vishwaguru in democratic conduct is the realised nature of debates and deliberations acting as vital checks and balances on a ruling government’s intent.

Rhetorical pitches on democratic form may have little meaning when not a single bill is scrutinised by the Opposition or isn’t even referred to parliamentary committees for review, approval, feedback, or consultation.

A productivity analysis shows that during the 2023 Winter Session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha functioned for 74 per cent of its scheduled time and the Rajya Sabha for 81 per cent of the same. 10 Bills were introduced and 17 were passed during this period.