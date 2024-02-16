Pakistan’s New Government: Crown of Thorns and 'Family Business’ As Showrunners

It may be recalled that Pakistan's former cricket captain-turned-politician Imran Khan was chosen by the Pakistan Army to unseat PM Nawaz Sharif in 2018. When Captain Khan became too 'independent’ of Rawalpindi (GHQ of the Pak Army), he was shown the door through a no-confidence motion in parliament by a coalition of the PML(N) and the PPP in 2022.

At the time, Shehbaz Sharif was chosen as the PM and the Sharif family with its base in the Punjab province, had the rare distinction of having two siblings being 'elected’ to the highest office in the country – albeit with Army support – and thereafter seeing a chequered tenure.

In keeping with the dominant pattern of family and dynastic politics in Pakistan – the PPP founded by the late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto with Sind as the stronghold is the other family, wherein both Zulfiqar and his daughter Benazir were PMs; and son-in-law Asif Zardari became President for a while and now son Bilawal Bhutto is the younger member who is the face of the PPP and a prime-ministerial candidate.