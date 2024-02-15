Have Pakistani Politicians Realised the Repercussions of Reckless Religiousity?

Every single political party in Pakistan has pandered to reckless religiousity in order to widen its topical appeal. Religion has been the default ‘go-to’ mode whenever populist one-upmanship was sought. The contradiction of democracy rationalising itself with the rigidities of religion was genealogical and foundational, with the ‘two-nation theory’ besetting the sovereign.

Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah’s 11 August address (replete with insistence on secularism) to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan was conveniently buried at the birth of the nation itself. Even so-called democrats like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto, and Imran Khan — all of them had shady dalliances with extremist forces and contributed to the Islamist fervour. If Zulfiqar is rightfully blamed for Ordinance XX diminishing the Ahmediyas, his daughter Benazir could claim to have spurred the birth of the Taliban (through her Interior Minister, Naseerullah Babar).