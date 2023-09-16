'No More Big Cats Should Be Brought Home': Experts in Year 2 of Project Cheetah

So where do we go from here and what are the next steps? Big cat Specialist and CEO of Metastring Foundation, Dr Ravi Chellam is unequivocal on what needs to be done – “The introduction of African Cheetahs in India suffers from a few fundamental flaws. These include the disregard of science to inform the planning and execution of the project, inadequate consultation with folks who have a wealth of experience and knowledge of wild and free-ranging cheetahs, poor levels of preparedness in India, especially in terms of having adequate good quality habitats for the released cheetahs, hyped up and unrealistic conservation goals and low levels of transparency." "Unless these are fixed, especially securing about 5,000 sq km of suitable habitat for the cats, the project is unlikely to succeed. We shouldn’t import any more African cheetahs for introduction till we secure, restore, manage, and maintain suitable habitats at the scale I have mentioned," he added.

What about releasing the remaining cheetahs in the wild? Is it a good idea to keep darting and bringing them back? Chellam adds, “ Cheetahs are a low-density and wide-ranging species occurring in densities of 1-2 cats per 100 sq km even in the best of habitats. So far, the African cheetahs have only been released in Kuno National Park which is 748 sq km and set in a larger forest landscape. Cheetahs when released and allowed to range freely will go on exploratory forays prior to settling down. For one reason or the other, these cheetahs have spent the majority of their time in India in some form of captivity or the other. This has meant that the cats haven’t really had a chance to behave as free-ranging wild animals."

Renowned wildlife conservationist, MK Ranjitsinh who has always championed the cause of getting the cheetahs to India, admits that things haven’t gone as planned – “In the action plan, the mortalities provided for are in transit and acclimatisation, by resident tigers and leopards, from injuries caused by the above, causing inability to catch normal prey, from poisoning and poaching, etc. None of these have occurred. The deaths would have been avoided had there been expert veterinary care. Still, the project cannot be called a failure and the government must be complimented for its determination despite setbacks”. He also advises that the animals should be moved to Mukundra hills in Rajasthan, as also suggested by the ousted forest officer Chouhan.