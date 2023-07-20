In Photos: The Rise and Fall of India's Cheetah Project

We trace the rise and fall of the Cheetah Project, from September 2022 to now.
(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
As of 20 July, 1/3rd of the cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park have died, merely 10 months after the much-publicised launch of India's Cheetah Project. We trace the rise and fall of the programme, from September 2022 to now.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)