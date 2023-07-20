Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: The Rise and Fall of India's Cheetah Project

In Photos: The Rise and Fall of India's Cheetah Project

As of 20 July, 1/3rd of the cheetahs in MP's Kuno have died, 10 months after the launch of India's Cheetah Project.
Aroop Mishra & Vishnukant Tiwari
Published:

We trace the rise and fall of the Cheetah Project, from September 2022 to now.

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

As of 20 July, 1/3rd of the cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park have died, merely 10 months after the much-publicised launch of India's Cheetah Project. We trace the rise and fall of the programme, from September 2022 to now.

