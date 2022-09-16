PM Modi & Cheetahs: A Blog From Ground Zero Uncovering India’s Call to the Wild

(This is a reporter's diary entry- style blog from her visit to Kuno in August, 2022.)

Kuno is looking resplendent in the monsoon rains. A swarm of common grass yellow butterflies rise from the wet mud and fall like confetti as we make our way through the thick grass.

Just a month from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh to welcome the African cheetahs for which the park is about to be getting sealed from his security team. It's been an exhausting two days getting here but the park is glorious.