On the Mat: India’s Self-Inflicted Trade Deal With Trump Will Haunt it for Years

After a year of desperate attempts to secure a trade deal with US President Donald Trump, the Narendra Modi government finally arrived at a framework for an interim agreement. The question now is whether India has walked into a trade deal that is damaging in the present and disastrous in the long term.

Prime Minister Modi secured an early meeting with Trump after his swearing-in. Ahead of this visit, India offered several concessions on US products in the Union Budget for 2025–26, before Modi travelled to the United States and signed the India–United States Joint Leaders’ Statement on 13 February 2025.

The Joint Statement exposed India’s weak bargaining position, recording tariff concessions to the US while offering little more than recycled assurances in return.