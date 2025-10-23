With PM Modi Likely To Skip ASEAN, Diwali Diplomacy Won't Lead to a Trump Meet

Similarly, during Diwali celebrations at the White House on Tuesday, 21 October, while Trump called PM Modi a "great friend", he claimed that the two leaders spoke about several issues, including three—contentious, to say the least—of which no mention has been made either by Modi or the MEA so far:

1. Trade: "I just spoke to your prime minister today. We had a great conversation. We talked about trade. We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade. He’s very interested in that."

2. Russian oil: "He (PM Modi) is not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war (Russia-Ukraine) end as much as I do. And as you know, they're not going to be buying too much oil. So, they've got it way back, and they're continuing to cut it way back."

3. India-Pakistan: "We (Trump and Modi) did talk a little while ago about let’s have no wars with Pakistan. Seven planes shot down. They (India and Pakistan) were ready to go. And I called them up, I said, you go to war and we’re not doing a trade deal. And they said, well, what does one thing have to do with the other? I said, it has a lot."

Trump made these statements in the presence of Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, FBI chief Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, US Ambassador to India-designate Gor, and members of the Indian American community.