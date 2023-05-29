On Centre's Delhi Ordinance, AAP Should Be Wary of Seeking Congress' Support

AAP can be faulted for having supported the Centre on Article 370 abrogation in 2019, but was it the support of three Rajya Sabha AAP MPs that led to the passage of the bill? The Congress would want the country to forget the AAP stands against the Triple Talaq and CAA bills since it does not suit the latter.

Ever since AAP stormed to power with highest ever mandate in 2015 and repeated its performance in 2020, Congress has been a trusted BJP ally in Delhi since then. Look at all the complaints filed with the Central agencies against the AAP government and you will get the answer.

Not only Delhi, a close look at the Congress campaign during the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, provides an interesting insight into the extent to which the Congress is ready to go with its ambition of crushing the AAP.

All Congress leaders from Rahul Gandhi to Malikarjun Kharge had latched on to an allegation of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas that the 2017 AAP campaign in Punjab was with the help of Khalistani elements, which was also echoed by Prime Minister Modi during the campaign.

The Delhi ordinance is no longer a legal, technical issue or a fight over numbers in Parliament. Only a people’s movement can lead to the reversal of this ordinance. Congress will be happy to settle its political enmity over this issue, and the sooner the AAP realises it, the better.

(Nagender Sharma is currently the executive editor of leading podcasting platform earshot.in. He was the Delhi Chief Minister’s media advisor between 2015-20 and has earlier worked for BBC World Service and Hindustan Times. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)