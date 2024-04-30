Odisha Elections | Why Does Naveen Patnaik Appear to be on the Back Foot?

No dissension, no revolt against the authority except one insignificant attempt in 2012 which was nipped in the bud. He commanded the unflinching loyalty of his party MPs and MLAs. That sums up the `personality oriented’ leadership of Naveen Patnaik who, unlike his contemporary regional satraps in other states, has never lost a chance to head Odisha in the last 24 years and still is raring to go for his sixth term. A rare record in the history of Indian politics indeed.

It is as weird as it may sound, at this stage, to say that a man who does not speak Odia, though understands every bit of it, still has so much sway over the populace. His faltering Odia written in Roman script tickles his audience to no end even today. Neither the Odiyas mind his lack of knowledge of the mother tongue in spite of being in power for so long nor does he bother to pick up the lingo. Many say it is deliberate lest the enigma about him would fade. Whatever it is, he is the leader of the masses.