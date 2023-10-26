Naveen Patnaik's Bureaucrat-vizier VK Pandian Turns History Many Times Over

The 2000-batch IAS officer's name, Karthikeyan Pandian, sounds like the name of an ancient king from Tamil Nadu. Just as well.

In what could be a mere coincidence or heady raw material for a historical fantasy series on an OTT platform, his appointment brings back memories of a war that took place 913 years ago when a Tamil king invaded what was then called Kalinga, which is another name for Odisha.

But first some interesting realities.

It has been Odisha's worst-kept secret for a while that Pandian has been running the show for Patnaik, whose mysterious, aloof-style hides a sharp mind and more importantly, a man not enticed to the showy shenanigans that many regional chieftains and indeed, national leaders, are known for.

Pandian started out in 2002 as a civil service officer in the poverty-stricken Kalahandi district and made his mark as a champion for farmers. Local legend has it that he helped the CM overcome a power struggle and establish the BJD named after his father as a decisive political force.