For Those Who Hold Justice Dear, AG Noorani’s Death Feels Like a Personal Loss

His examination of Article 370 is marked by his commitment to factual accuracy and his willingness to challenge prevailing narratives, reflecting his broader approach to legal scholarship—one grounded in meticulous research and an unwavering dedication to truth.

Noorani's intellectual courage was also evident in his exploration of historical and political controversies. His book, The Destruction of Hyderabad, is a case in point. In this work, Noorani critically inspects the roles of Sardar Patel and the Congress Party in the annexation of Hyderabad. This book is notable for its fearless examination of the difficult and often contentious aspects of Indian history. His willingness to interrogate the actions of prominent figures and political entities underscores his commitment to a rigorous and unflinching analysis of historical events.

In addition to his legal and scholarly contributions, Noorani was a prolific columnist. His writings in The Hindu, Frontline, and Dawn provided a platform for his incisive commentary on a range of issues, from civil liberties to Hindu-Muslim relations. Through his columns, Noorani offered readers a window into the legal and ethical dimensions of contemporary Indian issues, often cutting through political posturing to reveal deeper truths.