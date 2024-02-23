Fali S Nariman: The Man Who Championed the Cause of 'Basic Structure’

“I have lived and flourished in a Secular India. In the fullness of time, if God wills, I would also like to die in a Secular India." – Fali S Nariman, Before Memory Fades: An Autobiography

On 21 February 2024, the country lost one of its veteran lawyers, Fali Nariman, who was full of life even at the age of 95 years – which is indicative of the fact that he was working on a case till 10 PM, the day before he passed away.

As a young lawyer, I recall watching his lectures, and arguments and especially reading his books through law school. My first and last interaction with him was near the Supreme Court library where he told me that "the only thing which should be preserved is the basic structure doctrine.”