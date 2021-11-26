26/11 Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Parents Recall His Last Visit Home

Late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was one of the brave personnel who lost their lives protecting Mumbai during the 26/11 terror attacks. Sashi Kiran Tikka has directed the biographical film Major inspired by Major Unnikrishnan’s life. The film stars Adivi Sesh in his Bollywood debut as the 26/11 martyr.

During a promotional event, Major Sandeep’s parents K. Unnikrishnan and Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan recounted the last time their son had visited them. Dhanalakshmi revealed that the Major would regularly visit his village and was very attached to it.

Major Sandeep’s father talked about his son’s inspirational qualities including the fact that he could make the ‘impossible possible’. He also recalled his precarious journey with Sandeep from the airport.

Adivi Sesh, who has also written Major’s story, told The Quint during an earlier interaction that Major is his dream project.

“In 2008, I was a kid in California and on the Indian channels I saw Major Sandeep’s photograph pop up. Mai suddenly shock ho gaya tha ki ye kaun hai? You know, he looks like he could be an older brother or an older cousin in my own family. I was so surprised that somebody, at 31, had sacrificed his life,” Adivi Sesh had said.

Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma. The film is scheduled to release on 11 February 2022.

