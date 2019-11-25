Chef Hemant Oberoi Recounts What Happened on the Night of 26/11

At about 9:15 pm, I got a call from one of my chefs and he said that, “Sir there’s a shooting going on.” I thought he was talking about a film shoot at Gateway of India. He says no sir, it’s not that. A person has been shot dead outside The Golden Dragon. And I heard another gunshot. Then I said, “Switch off the lights and lock the doors, please.” The second reaction was to call up the security and find out what was the situation. So about 50-60 people were hiding in the restaurant and the terrorists thought there was nobody and they went straight to the poolside where we had a barbecue and they sprayed the bullets on the people who were sitting there. I could see the guy in front, about 30 yards away, the terrorists. And my colleague had to literally pull my hand and he told me that the terrorist was pointing the gun at me. And he had already fired two bullets which went and hit the wall.