Delhi has spent decades trying to understand Nepal through categories that Nepal itself has increasingly outgrown. There was the monarchy, with its carefully cultivated Hindu civilisational affinities; the Nepali Congress, with its democratic inheritance and Indian connections; and the Communists, whose ideological flirtations with Beijing often doubled as bargaining instruments against Delhi. Each came with a familiar diplomatic grammar. Each offered India something it knew how to interpret.

Then came Balen Shah.

A former rapper, structural engineer, Kathmandu mayor and now Nepal's Prime Minister, Shah is not merely another political personality to be accommodated within India's established understanding of its Himalayan neighbour.

He represents something considerably more inconvenient i.e., a generation that does not regard India's historical intimacy with Nepal as an entitlement to contemporary deference. His politics is organised around a simple proposition—respect between neighbours must be earned, not inherited.

Consider the lyrics of Balen Shah’s Nepal Haseko, released in 2015. Shah writes of oppression, aggression, crime and misunderstanding; of a country rendered helpless, described as a beggar by foreign banks; of predatory politicians masquerading as revolutionaries while soldiers suffer, children lose their futures and stomachs remain empty.