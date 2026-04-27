Nepal Cabinet Shake-Up: Inside Removal of 2 Ministers From Balen Shah Govt

"Meeting the public's expectations is our minimum duty, not the maximum we are capable of," Prakash Chandra Pariyar, a Member of Parliament from Nepal's ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), tells The Quint days after the sudden exit of Sudan Gurung as the country's Home Minister.

Within just 30 days of the new government, the ‘New Nepal’ Prime Minister Balen Shah had promised is experiencing a political churn. The ministerial rollercoaster hit its steepest drop last week with Gurung's ouster over growing criticism of his financial transactions.

In a move that dominated social media feeds on 22 April, Gurung stepped down from the position amid scrutiny over his links to businessman Deepak Bhatta, a money-laundering accused who was arrested earlier this month.