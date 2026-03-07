Rapper-Turned-Politician Balen Shah Set To Be Nepal’s Youngest Prime Minister

Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen Shah, is on course to become Nepal’s youngest Prime Minister following a decisive performance by his Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) in the country’s general elections.

The RSP, established only three years ago, has won 18 seats and is leading in 99 others, marking a significant shift away from Nepal’s traditional political establishment. Voter turnout was approximately 60 percent, with strong participation from young voters. The elections are the first since last year’s Gen Z-led protests, which resulted in the resignation of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.