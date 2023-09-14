Rajasthan Polls: In PM vs CM Battle, Gehlot’s ‘Pro-Poor’ Welfare Peg Is the Hook

In the vibrant political theatre of Rajasthan, the stage is set for a dramatic showdown of the titans. With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launching four Parivartan Yatras but conspicuously refraining from projecting former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, it seems evident that the upcoming poll battle in the desert state will be a high-stakes clash between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The BJP's decision to keep Raje in the wings and place all bets on the PM’s appeal has made a PM-CM contest inevitable.