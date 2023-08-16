Vigilantism, Violence & Politics: Nasir-Junaid Case Shows a Thriving Hate Nexus

Since public memory fades quickly these days, it is necessary to recall the gruesome manner in which cow vigilantes carried out this heinous act. On 16 February, Haryana police discovered a charred Bolero SUV containing the remains of two human bodies in a remote part of Bhiwani district. The Muslim duo of Nasir and Junaid from Ghatmika village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district were abducted by cow vigilantes a day before despite the absence of any cows with them.

After brutally thrashing them, the assailants entered Haryana and allegedly attempted to hand over the grievously injured victims to the Firozpur Jhirka policemen. But as the cops refused to accept the injured duo, the vigilantes kept moving within Haryana for over 16 hours before burning the victims and their vehicle.

From the outset, the conduct of the Haryana police has been dubious especially since the cops at Nuh police station did nothing to save the helpless victims nor reported the matter to the higher-ups.