A Review of the Rajasthan Government's Progressive Social Security Legislation

In a significant move towards alleviating poverty and ensuring social security for its citizens and the coming elections, the Rajasthan government, led by the Indian National Congress (INC), passed "The Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill", on the 21 of July.

This groundbreaking legislation aims to provide entitlement-based social security to support individuals and households of the state with an additional minimum guaranteed income. By introducing this progressive bill, the government has taken a commendable step towards fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities and ensuring inclusive growth for all its residents.