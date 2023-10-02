Muzaffarnagar Slapping Case: SC's Reaction Welcome but Where Does the Buck Stop?

Earlier this month, a teacher in Muzaffarnagar allegedly instructed the children in her class to hit their classmate. As the child (seven years old, as per media reports) suffered the assault, the teacher purportedly made offensive remarks about his religion.

The allegations, if true, should "shock the conscience of the State," Supreme Court's Justice Abhay S Oka noted on Monday, 25 September.

In its order, the Supreme Court said: