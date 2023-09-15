Not Just Muzaffarnagar: Muslim Students Across India Recall Teachers' Hate

She was reminded of this incident last month when a teacher’s video from a Muzaffarnagar school went viral. In the video, the teacher, Tripta Tyagi, can be seen asking the children in her classroom to take turns to hit a Muslim student one by one. She is also seen talking about how Muslim mothers don’t take care of their children, leading to them score poorly in class. Later, Tyagi told the media she has “no regrets” about the incident.

In the following week alone, two separate incidents of a teacher’s Islamophobic speech emerged from Delhi and Karnataka. In a Delhi government school, Hema Gulati, teaching the flagship ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum, was accused of telling Muslim students that “Muslims have no role to play in India’s independence... you cut animals and eat them... you have no mercy.” In Karnataka’s Shivamogga, a class five government school teacher asked two Muslim students to “go to Pakistan”, following which she was transferred by the education department.

While these particular incidents have made it to the news, many students say things like these have become commonplace in the last few years. The Quint spoke to Muslim students from different parts of the country, about their experience in their schools and colleges post 2014, and many said that the Islamophobia and bigotry they faced from their peers as well teachers has only “worsened over time.”