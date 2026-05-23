As Economic Stress Mounts, Modi Looks to Recalibrate Governance Ahead of 2029

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an extensive meeting on Thursday with his council of ministers ahead of the 9 June anniversary of the unveiling of the third term of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

Unlike last year, when the government machinery and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went loudly to the town to trumpet 11 years of achievements of the Modi government, the Thursday session of the Council of Ministers was held under the shadow of an unfolding energy crisis that threatens to take the shine away from the twelfth anniversary. The loud message from the Prime Minister to his ministers was pointed — reboot, get agile to meet challenges, and think out of the box for the next set of reforms in governance.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers predictably set off speculations of a likely Cabinet reshuffle. That chief of the BJP, Nitin Nabin, is also awaiting a nod from the Prime Minister and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) to recast his team of the national office bearers, adds to Cabinet reshuffle speculations. The second anniversary of the Modi government also brings the NDA dispensation closer to the halfway mark in the third term. This opens up a window for appraisal of the incumbent ministers, while also scouting for fresh faces with special geographical footprints.