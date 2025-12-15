BJP Picks Nitin Nabin as President, RSS Finds its New Gadkari

In his short stint, Gadkari carried out a slew of experiments, which have expanded in their scope now. The digital push, diaspora connect, think tank approach, and a few more have Gadkari's imprints in the BJP.

But the RSS gathered an impression that its mission was cut short. Gadkari faced allegations of financial wrongdoings in his private business when he was the party president. The RSS read the script that the experiment was facing sabotage. Gadkari left the office in 2013. A familiar face in Delhi took the office, and he was Rajnath Singh—a prodigy of LK Advani who shifted loyalty with the change of winds in the BJP at ease.

The RSS realised that its bid to reboot the BJP not only failed but efforts were mounted—as became widely known during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections—to cut its political influence.

The 2024 verdict gave a reality check to the BJP, and the ensuing power tussle seemingly found a resolution in the Prime Minister and the RSS sarsanghchalak (general secretary) Mohan Bhagwat settling upon a common purpose—to win elections for ideological and political expansion and to reboot the BJP.