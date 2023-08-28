Modi’s Greece Visit Isn't Just For Mediterranean Outreach But A Support Camp Too

Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister in forty years to pay an official visit to Greece on 25 August, in a bid to reboot an old relationship between the world’s two ancient civilizations.

Bilateral ties were elevated to strategic ones with pledges made to double bilateral trade by the year 2030 and boost the defence industries of both the countries, along with military-to-military ties.

"We decided that there should be an institutional platform for dialogue even at the level of our National Security Advisors,” Modi said at the joint press meet together with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.