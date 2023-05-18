Turkey Elections: Erdogan’s Return to Power Slims Hope for Change

None of this, however, translated into economic success for Turkey, even though Erdogan forged close alliances with energy-rich countries like Qatar and Azerbaijan. The Turkish lira has plummeted, inflation is at an all-time high, at 85.51% in October 2022, and much of the devastation that the earthquake caused in the country earlier this year, is believed to have been a result of the poor policies of the incumbent government.

There was widespread expectation, therefore, that the opposition coalition Alliance headed by Kilicdaroglu would win the expectations. The policies promised by him sought to bring back Turkey to its path of secularism, make it a parliamentary democracy and do away with the presidential system, mend ties with NATO, without upsetting Russia, but prioritise relations with the West, fix the economy, ensure press freedom and independence of the judiciary.

In the end, however, Erdogan’s AKP-headed People’s Alliance became the majority group in the parliament, securing 321 seats, while the Nation Alliance, led by the CHP, secured only 213 seats. While this is enough to win the legislative elections, it falls short of 50 percent, and therefore, 28 May runoff elections will decide the outcome for the post of president.

According to Rich Outzen, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council In Turkey and a geopolitical analyst and consultant, “The outcome was a choice for many Turks between pain tolerance (Erdoğan’s poor economic performance and heavy hand domestically) versus risk tolerance (an ideologically diverse coalition with untested personalities, scant unifying principles other than opposing Erdoğan, and a lot of policy unknowns)….."