Photos | PM Modi Welcomed by Indian Diaspora on Maiden Visit to Greece

PM Modi lands in Greece.
(Photo: twitter.com/narendramodi)
PM Modi welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora at Athens.
PM Modi interacts with Indians as he arrives at Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens, Greece.
Indian diaspora gathered outside Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens warmly greets PM Modi on his arrival in Greece, reports PTI.
Indian community presents Greek headdress to PM Modi in Athens.
In his official statement, PM Modi said, "I look forward to my visit to Greece opening a new chapter in our multifacted relationship."
PM Modi is on an official visit to the country, which is reportedly a first in 40 years.
After wrapping up an eventful BRICS Summit in South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Greece on Friday, 25 August.
PM Modi interacts with children and their parents.
PM Modi on the social media platform X said, "I was happy to see many Sikh brothers and sisters here. Being upholders of true Sikh principles, they are living here in great harmony."
PM Modi is on a one-day visit to Greece.
Indian diaspora lined up to meet Prime Minister Modi.
