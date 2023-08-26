BRICS, Modi and Multilateralism: How China Under Xi Is Strengthening Its Ranks

The 15th BRICS Summit was held in Johannesburg, South Africa on 22-24 August in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated. Chinese President Xi Jinping did so too. More than the summit’s proceedings, the Indian strategic community’s attention was riveted to a possible meeting between these two leaders.

This was because of the continuing India-China tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector. While some of the issues which had emerged on account of Chinese transgressions of the LAC in 2020 have been resolved, the position which existed in 2020 prior to the Chinese actions has not been restored.

This is so despite 19 rounds of military talks at the level of Corps Commanders and political and diplomatic exchanges including at ministerial levels.