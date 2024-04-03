Modi Sarkar is Realising That It's Risky to Subordinate Diplomacy to Politics

It is always risky to subordinate diplomacy to politics. But the Modi government seems to have thrown caution to the winds in the frantic scramble to meet its target of winning 400 seats for the NDA.

Its sledgehammer tactics against the Opposition have landed it in a diplomatic pickle with the United States, Germany and the Office of the United Nations Secretary-General.

And now, it’s skating on thin ice with Sri Lanka by raking up the transfer of the Katchatheevu Island to that country 50 years ago. Evidently, it feels that this piece of history is a hot-button issue in Tamil Nadu and could be the straw that broke the camel’s (in this case, the DMK-Congress alliance’s) back.

Let’s join some dots to understand how established rules of statecraft are unravelling in the cacophony of a long summer poll campaign.